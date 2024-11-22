Andre 3000 Continues To Experiment With New EP "Moving Day"

Yes, it's more flute material.

Andre 3000 is on a mission to challenge himself. He spoke at length about the ways in which the flute removed the safety net of making music on his solo album New Blue Sun. It was not a direction anyone expected, nor was it one most fans wanted. That's the thing about Andre 3000, though. He will follow his music. Moving Day, the Outkast rapper's second official solo release, is more of the same. The EP sees him delve even further into his experimentation with free jazz and flute music. It's definitely for patient listeners, and those willing to follow Stacks into some pretty esoteric places.

The first song, "Moving Day," is a behemoth, 11 minute epic that sounds primal and patient. There's very little in the way of melody or musical direction, but Andre 3000's flute keeps things moving forward. It's feels like more of an expansion on New Blue Sun than a refinement. We really hope you enjoyed "Moving Day," though, because the second song, "Day Moving" is the same exact recording played in reverse. No we are not joking. Andre 3000 really tests listeners with this one. The good news is that the third song on the EP is in fact an original, "Tunnels of Egypt." It follows more of the relaxed vibe of New Blue Sun, and it should since its billed as an outtake from that album.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Andre 3000 Messes With Reverse Speed On New EP

Moving Day tracklist: