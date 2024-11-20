Andre 3000 Claims Flute Album Doesn't Count Towards Record Deal

Three Stacks has something cooking.

Andre 3000 has taken one of the most fascinating left turns in hip hop history. The rapper and former Outkast superstar decided to put the mic down and pick up a flute. The resulting album, New Blue Sun, has sparked widespread debate among listeners. Some consider it a daring musical triumph, others an attempt at being "artsy." Andre 3000 discussed the album during a recent interview with Toure, and he shed light on a fascinating technicality about the album. A technicality that could pose enticing possibilities for his future.

Andre 3000 explained that New Blue Sun actually didn't count towards his record deal. It was not an attempt to circumvent the label system, the way that people like Frank Ocean have. Three Stacks was actually confused by this technicality when he discovered it. He told Toure that the label did not view New Blue Sun as a viable commercial product, and therefore did not fulfill the terms of the contract Andre 3000 signed. "You have to have some type of legal stipulation that stops you from doing that," Three Stacks revealed.

Andre 3000 Plans To Drop New Music In 2025

The rapper's lawyer told him that the stipulation was brought about in the 1970s. Andre 3000 noted, however, that record label was not critical of his decision to release a jazz flute album. In fact, they were encouraging. "They congratulated me on the process, they congratulated me on what the work was, but contractually, it’s very interesting," he told Toure. "My label will not count this album against my contract — this is as a solo artist." The rapper's revelation is especially interesting given his recent announcement regarding new music.