Will Andre win his second Album of the Year trophy at the 2025 Grammy Awards?

Andre 3000 and his flute will compete against the biggest names in music for the coveted “Album of the Year” title at the 2025 Grammy Awards. A Grammy nomination for the legend's solo debut, New Blue Sun, was announced on Friday (Nov. 8) at the Recording Academy’s nomination ceremony in Los Angeles. Others announced in the Album of the Year category include Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The seven-time Grammy winner released his debut album in November 2023. 19 years in the making, the Jazz-driven album features no bars by arguably one of the greatest lyricist ever. Among the eight songs are “"I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap' Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time" and "The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off the Tongue with Far Better Ease Than the Proper Word Vagina. Do You Agree?" The album peaked at #34 on Billboard 200 and supported by a nationwide tour.

Gotta Put “Grammy Nominated” In Front Of 3 Stacks’s Experimental Album Now

Andre put down the flute and returned to hip hop in October with the release of an interesting 26-minute rap song. Then, he dropped “Something is Happen” with an all-star cast on October 26. Since 2004, Andre 3000 has kept his rhymes sharp with guest appearances on music by Frank Ocean, Beyonce, Drake, and more. Andre, Benjamin Andre to be exact, and his team have not shared a statement regarding the nomination at this time.