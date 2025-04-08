Kanye West Disses Boosie Badazz Following Frightening Car Accident

Some distressing news came out last night as it was revealed that Boosie Badazz had gotten into a car accident in Georgia. Images from the crash had made their way to social media and it looked especially harrowing. Overall, there were police vehicles in the area as well as paramedics. Although, at the time of the accident, there were very few details. Fans didn't know his condition, nor did they know the condition of the driver. Furthermore, it was unclear how the accident happened.

However, this did not stop Kanye West from getting in some jabs. Boosie has been critical of Ye in the past, and West has taken notice. In a now-deleted tweet, Kanye decided to go after the rapper, claiming that this is what happens when you go against him. "Man Can everyone let this be a lesson Don’t have the handlers make you go against Gods favorite,” he wrote. “For my entire life every stupid ass bum n***a I never barely even heard of that come out the wood works coming at me. Something bad always happen to them.”

Is Boosie Badazz Okay?

Image via X

Despite the comments from Kanye West, it would appear as though Boosie Badazz is doing just fine right about now. According to Loren Lorosa, the car that Boosie was riding in did not belong to him, and he was the passenger. He did go to the hospital, however, this was simply done to make sure that the driver was okay. The reporter also mentioned how Boosie was on his phone, looked up, and saw the car hit the one he was traveling in.