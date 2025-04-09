Boosie Badazz Plays The Blame Game After Car Crash While Shopping For A New BMW

BY Cole Blake 648 Views
The Millennium Tour 2025 - Louisville, KY
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 07: Boosie Badazz performs during The Millennium Tour 2025 at KFC YUM! Center on March 07, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Despite going to the hospital, Boosie Badazz says he's "good" after the multi-car crash in Atlanta on Monday.

Boosie Badazz's green and black BMW was totaled in a multi-car wreck in Atlanta on Monday and the rapper has already replaced it with a new car. He shared a video of himself hitting the dealership on Tuesday to pick out a new ride. In the clip, he admitted to the staff that he is "injured" and needs a bit of help walking. After test driving a new BMW, he said that he's “feeling a little better now,” and promised he'll be returning for a second car the following day.

He provided an initial update on his condition in a previous video on social media, which he recorded "fresh out the hospital." Boosie Badazz explained of the situation: "No, I ain't wreck no f*cking car. I don't never wreck no car. Stupid-ass n***as wrecked my car. My fourth car in six months. I ain't never wrecked sh*t. So that's what it is I ain't wreck nothing. It is what it is. I'm heading to buy me two more right now." In an additional post on Facebook, he added: "Im good. Bang up. But good [praying hands emoji] God got me." Several other people were reportedly hospitalized in the collision as well.

Read More: Kanye West Disses Boosie Badazz Following Frightening Car Accident

Kanye West's Boosie Badazz Post

While fans have been celebrating the fact that Boosie Badazz made it out of the accident mostly unscathed, Kanye West posted an insensitive message on X (formerly Twitter). "Man Can everyone let this be a lesson. Don’t have the handlers make you go against Gods favorite,” he wrote. “For my entire life every stupid ass bum n***a I never barely even heard of that come out the wood works coming at me. Something bad always happen to them.”

In other news, Boosie Badazz recently made headlines after gunshots broke out during his performance at the Field House Lounge in Akron, last month. In footage from the incident, Boosie could been seen ducking off stage while a shot goes off. He's currently performing with Bow Wow, Omarion, Trey Songz and more on the Millennium Tour.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Weighs Canceling "Boosie Bash" Amid Rampant Backlash For Promo Flyer Featuring Caleb Wilson

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
