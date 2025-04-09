Boosie Badazz Plays The Blame Game After Car Crash While Shopping For A New BMW

Boosie Badazz's green and black BMW was totaled in a multi-car wreck in Atlanta on Monday and the rapper has already replaced it with a new car. He shared a video of himself hitting the dealership on Tuesday to pick out a new ride. In the clip, he admitted to the staff that he is "injured" and needs a bit of help walking. After test driving a new BMW, he said that he's “feeling a little better now,” and promised he'll be returning for a second car the following day.

He provided an initial update on his condition in a previous video on social media, which he recorded "fresh out the hospital." Boosie Badazz explained of the situation: "No, I ain't wreck no f*cking car. I don't never wreck no car. Stupid-ass n***as wrecked my car. My fourth car in six months. I ain't never wrecked sh*t. So that's what it is I ain't wreck nothing. It is what it is. I'm heading to buy me two more right now." In an additional post on Facebook, he added: "Im good. Bang up. But good [praying hands emoji] God got me." Several other people were reportedly hospitalized in the collision as well.

Kanye West's Boosie Badazz Post