Boosie Badazz Admits He Can "Barely Breathe" As Chest Pains Linger From Recent Car Crash

Boosie Badazz says he's been dealing with chest pain and shortness of breath ever since his car accident on April 7th and is seriously concerned about his health. He explained the situation in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

“I got chest pains, bro. I barely can breathe,” he said in the clip, as caught by AllHipHop. “Doctors say they see nothing wrong.” He further explained: “I had five X-rays. They say they don’t see anything, I barely could breathe, bro. They kept me in the waiting room for two and a half hours, then I left. I just left the hospital. They say they don’t know when they’ll see me next.”

Boosie also took to X (formerly Twitter) to request help. “ATLANTA GOT THE WORST HOSPITALS N THE USA. RATCHET, TRIFLING, ETC,” he complained. “ATLANTA HOSPITALS AINT SH*T.” He then shared his assistant's phone number and asked for any cardiologists to reach out. “I NEED A CARDIOLOGIST N ATLANTA TO SEE ME ASAP," he wrote.

Boosie Badazz's Car Accident

Boosie Badazz was the passenger in a BMW during a multi-vehicle collision that left multiple people injured. While he said afterward that he was mostly unscathed, the car ended up totaled. He also accompanied the driver to the hospital to ensure they were okay.

The following day, Boosie hit a car dealership to purchase a new BMW to replace the totaled vehicle. Afterward, he shared a video of himself giving it a ride and said he's “feeling a little better now.” He also promised he'd be returning for a second car the next day.