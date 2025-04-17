Boosie Badazz Admits He Can "Barely Breathe" As Chest Pains Linger From Recent Car Crash

BY Cole Blake
Millennium Tour 2025 - Detroit, MI
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 08: Rapper Boosie performs in concert during Millennium Tour 2025 at Little Caesars Arena on March 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)
Boosie Badazz says the doctors he's seen have downplayed the seriousness of his medical concerns after the accident.

Boosie Badazz says he's been dealing with chest pain and shortness of breath ever since his car accident on April 7th and is seriously concerned about his health. He explained the situation in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

“I got chest pains, bro. I barely can breathe,” he said in the clip, as caught by AllHipHop. “Doctors say they see nothing wrong.” He further explained: “I had five X-rays. They say they don’t see anything, I barely could breathe, bro. They kept me in the waiting room for two and a half hours, then I left. I just left the hospital. They say they don’t know when they’ll see me next.”

Boosie also took to X (formerly Twitter) to request help. “ATLANTA GOT THE WORST HOSPITALS N THE USA. RATCHET, TRIFLING, ETC,” he complained. “ATLANTA HOSPITALS AINT SH*T.” He then shared his assistant's phone number and asked for any cardiologists to reach out. “I NEED A CARDIOLOGIST N ATLANTA TO SEE ME ASAP," he wrote.

Boosie Badazz's Car Accident

Boosie Badazz was the passenger in a BMW during a multi-vehicle collision that left multiple people injured. While he said afterward that he was mostly unscathed, the car ended up totaled. He also accompanied the driver to the hospital to ensure they were okay.

The following day, Boosie hit a car dealership to purchase a new BMW to replace the totaled vehicle. Afterward, he shared a video of himself giving it a ride and said he's “feeling a little better now.” He also promised he'd be returning for a second car the next day.

The whole drama left fans posting plenty of supportive messgaes for Boosie, but not everyone's response was so kind. Kanye West used the opportunity to troll him on social media. "Man Can everyone let this be a lesson Don’t have the handlers make you go against Gods favorite,” he wrote. “For my entire life every stupid ass bum n***a I never barely even heard of that come out the wood works coming at me. Something bad always happen to them.”

