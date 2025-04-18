Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Indianapolis Promoters For Allegedly Stiffing His Daughter

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 22: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)
According to Boosie Badazz, he's never performing in Indianapolis again after what was done to his daughter.

Boosie Badazz is not one to hold back his emotions, particularly when it comes to the people he cares about. For this reason, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that when his daughter Iviona “Poison Ivi” Hatch allegedly got stiffed by some Indianapolis promoters, he quickly hopped online to put them on blast.

In a heated rant on Instagram Live, he called them "broke a**" promoters who “played with [his] daughter’s money,” accused them of doing “bad business," and more. Boosie even wrote off all of Indianapolis, claiming that he never wants to perform there again. “I’m never coming back to Nap Town. It’s over with for Nap Town,” he said, per AllHipHop. “After all the love over the years, Indianapolis is officially off my list of performances."

Boosie went on to issue a warning to other artists considering performing there. “To any other artist who seen this, I’m putting y’all on game,” he stated. “Y’all don’t need to go out there neither. N****s ain’t got your back end."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Goes Off After R Kelly Gets Snubbed For "R&B Mount Rushmore"

Boosie Badazz Health Problems

Boosie concluded by saying he'd only consider returning to Indianapolis if the promoters coughed up what they owe him and more.

“If they want me back, they gotta pay times four what they took from my daughter," he insisted. “If you ain’t got no money to book no show, sit yo broke a** down, b*tch [...] It’s just bad business.”

Lousy promoters aren't the only thing getting Boosie fired up these days, however. Earlier this week, he slammed Atlanta hospitals, revealing that he's dealing with ongoing health problems after a car crash.

“I got chest pains, bro, I barely can breathe,” he explained. “I had five X-rays. They say they don’t see anything, I barely could breathe, bro. They kept me in the waiting room for two and a half hours, then I left. I just left the hospital. They say they don’t know when they’ll see me next [...] ATLANTA GOT THE WORST HOSPITALS N THE USA. RATCHET, TRIFLING, ETC."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Admits He Can "Barely Breathe" As Chest Pains Linger From Recent Car Crash

[Via]

