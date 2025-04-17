Boosie Badazz Goes Off After R Kelly Gets Snubbed For "R&B Mount Rushmore"

Boosie Badazz went off on fans disrespecting R. Kelly by not including him on a viral ranking of the top four artists in the history of R&B. For the "Mount Rushmore," fans ranked Michael Jackson, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, and Usher as the greatest of all time.

"THE DISRESPECT TO R.KELLY," Boosie wrote, as caught by VladTV. "I HATE HOW THEY DO THIS MAN SMH, I ALSO HATE HOW NO-ONE N HIS ERA GIVES HIM IS CREDIT. I WASNT AROUND THEN BUT IM STARTING TO FEEL LIKE THE INDUSTRY WAS JEALOUS OF RKELLY."

Fans in the comments section shared their takes on the ranking as well. "That should be Michael Jackson, Prince, R Kelly, and Chris Brown," one user wrote. Many others complained about Ne-Yo taking up one of the spots. "Mike is on a mountain by his self and the ONLY person close to him is Prince," another fan posted.

It isn't the first time Boosie Badazz has voiced his support for R. Kelly. Earlier this year, he suggested that the disgraced artist should've gotten a chance to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. "IF RKELLY WOULDNT HAVE GOT N TROUBLE HIS SONGS WOULD BE AMAZING AT A SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW!!" he wrote at the time. "I CAN HEAR THAT VOICE NOW 'I BELIEVE I CAN FLY' 'STEP N THE NAME OF LOVE' 'I WISH I WISH I WISH' 'THE WORLDS GREATEST' 'FIESTA FIESTA' 'WHEN A WOMAN LOVES' then 'SAME GIRL' N BRING USHER out OMG!! #letskeepitreal."

Boosie Badazz Car Crash

His comments on R. Kelly aren't the only reason Boosie Badazz has been in the headlines lately. He also was involved in a multi-car collision, earlier this month, as the passenger in a BMW.