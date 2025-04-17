Boosie Badazz Goes Off After R Kelly Gets Snubbed For "R&B Mount Rushmore"

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Boosie Badazz reacted to a "Mount Rushmore" for R&B featuring Michael Jackson, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, and Usher.

Boosie Badazz went off on fans disrespecting R. Kelly by not including him on a viral ranking of the top four artists in the history of R&B. For the "Mount Rushmore," fans ranked Michael Jackson, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, and Usher as the greatest of all time.

"THE DISRESPECT TO R.KELLY," Boosie wrote, as caught by VladTV. "I HATE HOW THEY DO THIS MAN SMH, I ALSO HATE HOW NO-ONE N HIS ERA GIVES HIM IS CREDIT. I WASNT AROUND THEN BUT IM STARTING TO FEEL LIKE THE INDUSTRY WAS JEALOUS OF RKELLY."

Fans in the comments section shared their takes on the ranking as well. "That should be Michael Jackson, Prince, R Kelly, and Chris Brown," one user wrote. Many others complained about Ne-Yo taking up one of the spots. "Mike is on a mountain by his self and the ONLY person close to him is Prince," another fan posted.

It isn't the first time Boosie Badazz has voiced his support for R. Kelly. Earlier this year, he suggested that the disgraced artist should've gotten a chance to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. "IF RKELLY WOULDNT HAVE GOT N TROUBLE HIS SONGS WOULD BE AMAZING AT A SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW!!" he wrote at the time. "I CAN HEAR THAT VOICE NOW 'I BELIEVE I CAN FLY' 'STEP N THE NAME OF LOVE' 'I WISH I WISH I WISH' 'THE WORLDS GREATEST' 'FIESTA FIESTA' 'WHEN A WOMAN LOVES' then 'SAME GIRL' N BRING USHER out OMG!! #letskeepitreal."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Admits He Can "Barely Breathe" As Chest Pains Linger From Recent Car Crash

Boosie Badazz Car Crash

His comments on R. Kelly aren't the only reason Boosie Badazz has been in the headlines lately. He also was involved in a multi-car collision, earlier this month, as the passenger in a BMW.

While he originally said he made it out unscathed, he revealed in an update, this week, that he's been struggling with chest pain and shortness of breath. Boosie says he's visited multiple doctors to get advice, but they've said there's nothing wrong. He's now reaching out to any fans who might be cardiologists.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Goes Viral Over "Home Boy Smashing His Celly" Lyric In New "WTHelly" Freestyle

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
