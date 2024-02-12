Boosie Badazz Fantasizes About R. Kelly Performing At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Boosie Badazz says an R. Kelly performance at the Super Bowl would have been "amazing" had he not been arrested on a litany of sex crimes. Citing some of his most iconic songs, Boosie ran through what a setlist from the disgraced singer would look like in a post on Twitter, Sunday night.

"IF RKELLY WOULDNT HAVE GOT N TROUBLE HIS SONGS WOULD BE AMAZING AT A SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW ‼️I CAN HEAR THAT VOICE NOW 'I BELIEVE I CAN FLY' 'STEP N THE NAME OF LOVE' 'I WISH I WISH I WISH' 'THE WORLDS GREATEST' 'FIESTA FIESTA' 'WHEN A WOMAN LOVES' then 'SAME GIRL' N BRING USHER out OMG‼️ #letskeepitreal."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Slams Usher Over Alicia Keys Super Bowl Embrace

Usher Performs With Alicia Keys

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs with Alicia Keys during the Apple Music halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

His idea for R. Kelly isn't the only comment Boosie made on Usher's Halftime Show. He also demanded an apology from the singer to Swizz Beatz for the way he embraced Alicia Keys on stage. Swizz Beatz addressed the backlash to the performance on Instagram afterward. "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium," Swizz wrote. "Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history. Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings."

Boosie Badazz Discusses An R. Kelly Super Bowl Show

IF RKELLY WOULDNT HAVE GOT N TROUBLE HIS SONGS WOULD BE AMAZING AT A SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW ‼️I CAN HEAR THAT VOICE NOW “ I BELIEVE I CAN FLY “ “STEP N THE NAME OF LOVE” “I WISH I WISH I WISH “ “THE WORLDS GREATEST” “FIESTA FIESTA “ “WHEN A WOMAN LOVES “ then SAME GIRL” N BRING… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) February 12, 2024

Usher also brought out Ludacris, H.E.R., Will.i.am, and Jermaine Dupri during his headlining set. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Swizz Beatz Reacts To Usher & Alicia Keys' Viral Super Bowl Halftime Show Embrace

[Via]