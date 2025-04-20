Boosie Badazz Provides A Concerning Health Update After Experiencing Chest Pains

BY Cole Blake 846 Views
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 07: Boosie Badazz performs during The Millennium Tour 2025 at KFC YUM! Center on March 07, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Boosie Badazz says he has a left atrial enlargement in his heart and is looking into visiting a specialist.

Boosie Badazz has provided fans with an update on his health after sharing a concerning video in which he revealed he was struggling to breathe, last week. The health problems come after being involved in a multi-car collision, earlier this month. He posted the update in a video on social media, as caught by Live Bitez.

"Yesterday, I got out of the hospital and went straight to the stage," Boosie began. "When I get back to Atlanta man, I'm gonna get right. I'm gonna get with some specialists, see what's wrong with my heart. They said I got a left atrial enlargement in my heart. I'm just gonna get my body right. Gonna see a heart doctor." From there, he explained that he's been going back to his hotel every night, putting a cold towel on his chest, and going straight to sleep.

The aforementioned accident occurred in Georgia with Boosie riding in the passenger seat of a BMW. At the time, he said he made it out mostly unscathed and only traveled to hospital to ensure the driver was okay. Last week, however, he admitted he'd been dealing with lingering chest pains.

Boosie Badazz Car Crash

“I got chest pains, bro. I barely can breathe,” he said in one clip, as caught by AllHipHop. “Doctors say they see nothing wrong.” He further explained: “I had five X-rays. They say they don’t see anything, I barely could breathe, bro. They kept me in the waiting room for two and a half hours, then I left. I just left the hospital. They say they don’t know when they’ll see me next.”

Boosie also took to X (formerly Twitter) to request help from anyone who might be a cardiologist. “ATLANTA GOT THE WORST HOSPITALS N THE USA. RATCHET, TRIFLING, ETC,” he complained. “ATLANTA HOSPITALS AINT SH*T.” He also shared his assistant's phone number. “I NEED A CARDIOLOGIST N ATLANTA TO SEE ME ASAP," he wrote.

