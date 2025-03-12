Boosie Badazz Reveals That Rich Homie Quan Had A High Drug Tolerance Prior To His Passing

Boosie Badazz was a close friend and collaborator with Rich Homie Quan and watching this interview is no easy task.

It's safe to say that everyone is still grieving the loss of Georgia rapper Rich Homie Quan, including Boosie Badazz. His passing in September of last year feels like it was just yesterday that we lost a legend. Thankfully, people are continuing to allow the MC to rest peacefully as well as respect his family as they try to pick up the pieces. But sometimes, when you have time to think to yourself, your mind goes to dark and sad places. That was the case for the Louisiana pioneer and his interviewer, DJ Vlad. More clips from their most recent chat continue to surface and without a doubt, this was the hardest to watch. The two gentlemen get on the topic of hip-hop figures who have passed away recently.

DJ Unk was who kickstarted this conversation, as the community and his loved ones lost him way too young at 43 in January of this year. They were in shock about how early it was for him to go and just didn't understand how it happened. Vlad and Boosie Badazz then remembered how Unk's wife said it nothing to do with drugs. That was the segue into Rich Homie Quan who did lose his life over hard substances at just 34. Boosie and Vlad bonded over how they both got to know the Georgia mainstay.

Rich Homie Quan Cause Of Death

Vlad revealed he was the rapper's first interview, and Badazz had been familiar with him after moving to Atlanta. They reflected on Quan and his career, and one particular moment really got us emotional, and we can guarantee the same will happen for you. The Baton Rouge-born rapper told Vlad about a studio session a few weeks prior to this interview. He said he recorded around nine songs, and well, we will let Boosie do the rest, "The next morning I tried to get up and call Quan to get on one of the songs and not realizing he was dead."

He tried to continue, but you can tell that he was beside himself. What has also really struck the veteran is how Quan overdosed on drugs. Specifically, it was a mixture of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine. Boosie remembered just how tolerant he was. But Vlad made the point in how a substance as deadly as fentanyl will kill you no matter what. Overall, we feel for Boosie, Vlad, and everyone else affected by this ongoing tragedy. RIP Rich Homie Quan.

