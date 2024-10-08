Body Cam Footage From Rich Homie Quan Investigation Released Online

The footage is harrowing.

At the beginning of the month, Rich Homie Quan's official cause of death was revealed. TMZ spoke with the Fulton County Medical Examiner in Georgia they ruled his death as an accidental overdose. There was a combination of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine found, but no signs of trauma. Prior to this, reports said that food was in his mouth while he was out cold on the kitchen floor. His brother, Andre Munford, put him on the couch around 3 a.m. Then, later that same morning girlfriend Amber Williams woke up and saw him still in the same position and did not check to see what was wrong until about 11 a.m.

That was when she dialed 911. Police arrived at the scene and Quan was then transferred to Grady Hospital in Atlanta which is where he tragically passed away. Speaking of the authorities though, body cam footage from the day that the rapper died (September 5) has begun to surface online, according to XXL. In the video, which you can view below sees the responders question Williams and Munford about what transpired and how they handled the situation.

Police Are Seen Interviewing Rich Homie Quan's Brother & Girlfriend

Quan's brother seemed to be able to answer all of the officer's questions without much hesitation. However, Williams was more emotional and did get pretty choked up. It's a pretty hard watch at points, so if you do get sensitive easily, we encourage you to skip it if that's the case. GOSSIP OF THE CITY says that the rapper's brother took some pictures of him with the food in his mouth. Additionally, the police told Amber that his eyes were still open while they were taking Quan to the hospital. Furthermore, police were suspicious of the situation and because of this, they contacted homicide.

