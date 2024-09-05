Rich Homie Quan’s Girlfriend Tells 911 Operator He’s Not Breathing In Heartbreaking Audio

Rich Homie Quan recently passed away at the age of 34.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Rich Homie Quan passed away at the age of 34 at his Atlanta home. His family members, and a rep for the Fulton County morgue, confirmed the news with TMZ. At the time of writing, the rapper's cause of death has yet to be revealed. Now, the outlet has obtained audio of a 911 call placed by his girlfriend, Amber Williams.

In the audio, Williams is heard telling the operator that he hadn't come to bed the night before. She says she saw him on the couch when she took her son to school that morning, and even put a blanket over him before she left. When she got home, he hadn't moved, which raised concern.

Rich Homie Quan's Girlfriend Amber Williams' Speaks With 911 Operator

Williams told the operator that she didn't feel a heartbeat or see him breathing. When she turned him over, she claimed he appeared to be foaming at the mouth. When confirming the tragic news with TMZ, Rich Homie Quan's family was devastated and desperately searching for answers. While this newly obtained audio does not confirm what caused his death, it does provide some additional insight into the circumstances surrounding his passing. After the news broke today, countless fans and peers took to social media to share heartfelt statements about the untimely loss.