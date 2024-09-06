Rich Homie Quan’s Father Breaks His Silence On Rapper’s Death

The Sesh Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Rapper Rich Homie Quan attends "The Sesh" on April 20, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
According to Corey Lamar, he's "crushed."

Yesterday, Rich Homie Quan's family confirmed that the rapper has passed away at the age of 34. At the time of writing, his cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Audio from a 911 call obtained by TMZ, however, revealed that his girlfriend Amber Williams called the police shortly after finding him unresponsive on their couch. Of course, the tragic news has prompted countless fans, peers, and loved ones to post tributes to the late artist on social media.

Most recently, Rich Homie Quan's father Corey Lamar took to his Instagram Story to share a message with his followers. "Unbearable pain," the message began. "Lord please please please help me to understand this. To lose my son... my 1st born, my best friend. Lord let this be a dream.... Yall pray for me and my family. I feel like I'm crushed into a million pieces."

Corey Lamar Shares Devastating Message After Son's Tragic Passing

Fans in The Shade Room's comments section are empathizing with the grieving father, and flooding him with words of support. "Praying for that family, may he rest in peace," one writes. "Sending them love & strength," another says. This is far from the only message fans have seen about the late performer's passing today, however. Earlier, for example, Ralo also hopped online to call out those who previously accused Quan of snitching.

"Y'all n***as be so fake. The whole world was just calling this man, Rich Homie Quan, a rat. Soon as he die, 'Oh, that was my friend. I love him.' Boy, y'all n***as so goddamn fake 'round this motherf***er, man," he said. What do you think of Rich Homie Quan's father Corey Lamar's recent statement on his son's passing? Can you blame him for being "crushed" over the tragic loss? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

