Erica Banks’ Intimate Rich Homie Quan Tribute Sparks Outrage

Fans think Erica Banks should have kept quiet.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Rich Homie Quan passed away at the age of 34. The tragic news has prompted countless reactions from fans, loved ones, and peers. Erica Banks, for example, took to Instagram yesterday to pay tribute to the late rapper. She shared footage of him kissing her on the cheek at what looks like a bar. Banks even shared a screenshot of a text message in which he seemingly confessed to having feelings for her.

The problem that many social media users have pointed out is that Rich Homie Quan reportedly had a girlfriend, Amber Williams. Sadly, Williams was also the one who found the artist after he passed away. Many are now calling Banks out for seemingly exposing her relationship with him, claiming it's in poor taste and disrespectful to Williams.

Erica Banks' Tribute Post Raises Questions

“Erica Banks posting about RHQ when his actual GF was the one to find him is actually sick in the head. If you were f*cking him in silence, mourn him in silence too,” one social media user writes, per The Jasmine Brand. "Messy for no reason," someone else says. Others point out that this kind of drama is the last thing Rich Homie Quan's family needs right now. His father Corey Lamar recently broke his silence, revealing how devasting it's been for him.