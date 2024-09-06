Erica Banks’ Intimate Rich Homie Quan Tribute Sparks Outrage

BYCaroline Fisher433 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Erica Banks attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC )
Fans think Erica Banks should have kept quiet.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Rich Homie Quan passed away at the age of 34. The tragic news has prompted countless reactions from fans, loved ones, and peers. Erica Banks, for example, took to Instagram yesterday to pay tribute to the late rapper. She shared footage of him kissing her on the cheek at what looks like a bar. Banks even shared a screenshot of a text message in which he seemingly confessed to having feelings for her.

The problem that many social media users have pointed out is that Rich Homie Quan reportedly had a girlfriend, Amber Williams. Sadly, Williams was also the one who found the artist after he passed away. Many are now calling Banks out for seemingly exposing her relationship with him, claiming it's in poor taste and disrespectful to Williams.

Read More: Akbar V Claims Rich Homie Quan And Erica Banks Had "Secret" Relationship

Erica Banks' Tribute Post Raises Questions

“Erica Banks posting about RHQ when his actual GF was the one to find him is actually sick in the head. If you were f*cking him in silence, mourn him in silence too,” one social media user writes, per The Jasmine Brand. "Messy for no reason," someone else says. Others point out that this kind of drama is the last thing Rich Homie Quan's family needs right now. His father Corey Lamar recently broke his silence, revealing how devasting it's been for him.

"Unbearable pain," he wrote earlier today. "Lord please please please help me to understand this. To lose my son... my 1st born, my best friend. Lord let this be a dream.... Yall pray for me and my family. I feel like I'm crushed into a million pieces." What do you think of Erica Banks getting called out for seemingly exposing her relationship with Rich Homie Quan following his passing? Do you agree that she should have kept this to herself? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Erica Banks Details “Excruciating” Recovery From Second BBL

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...