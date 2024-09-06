Multiple Women Claim They Had Close Relationship With Rich Homie Quan

The list keeps getting longer.

Rich Homie Quan's death is still being processed by the world. The circumstances in which he was found, and the uncertainty regarding his death has hit fans hard. The same goes for those who knew Quan personally. He was well liked by everybody he knew in the music industry and beyond. Evidently, extremely well liked. The rapper's death has led to multiple women going on social media and sharing photos of them with Rich Homie Quan. Furthermore, these women claim to have had close relationships with the rapper before his death.

It's getting tricky to keep track of all the women at this point. One of them posted multiple photos and videos of her and the rapper getting cozy with each other. One photo, in particular, sees Rich Homie Quan kissing the woman in the mirror while she takes a selfie. The woman, who goes by the IG handle @biggbritt13, penned a touching message to Quan as well. "We know everything about each other," she wrote. "Idc what nobody has to say you was my everything wah am I supposed to do." The woman went on to allude to knowing Rich Homie Quan better than anybody else, "relationship or not."

Fans Are Questioning Rich Homie Quan's Love Life

A second women got on TikTok to explain how she met Rich Homie Quan. She goes by the handle @lilafromval, and she claimed to have gotten close to the rapper after an episode of 20-v-1. "I lost a great friend today," she wrote. "Your gone but will never be forgotten." The comment section flooded with fans criticizing the woman for overstepping, so she decided to clarify. She posted a video with a very clear message to angry commenters: she was not romantically involved with Quan. She even made reference to the woman who kicked off this unexpected trend: Erica Mena. "I'm not Erica," she asserted.

Erica Mena, of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fame, posted some very intimate photos/videos of her and Quan. Like those we already mentioned Mena was heartbroken by the rapper's death and waxed poetic about the special times they had together. Mena's former Love & Hip Hop co-star, Akbar V, blew up her spot, though. She urged Mena to take the post down out of respect for Quan's family. She called Quan and and Mena's relationship a "secret," and Mena subsequently took her Instagram post down.