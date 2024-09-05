Akbar V Claims Rich Homie Quan And Erica Banks Had "Secret" Relationship

The rapper scolded Erica Mena on IG.

The death of Rich Homie Quan has rocked the music world. There's a collective sense of shock, given the rapper was only 34 years old. Musical peers and social media personalities who knew Rich Homie Quan have taken to social media to express their heartbreak. Erica Mena was one of these people, but her tribute turned into a much messier situation. Akbar V, Mena's former co-star on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, hinted at some previously unknown info about Quan. She claimed that Quan and Mena had a "secret" relationship outside of the rapper's family.

The whole thing started innocently enough. Erica Mena simply tweeted "Quan WTF" with four heartbreak emojis. Akbar V quote tweeted Mena and proceeded to blow up her spot. She told Mena to "delete those pics and videos out of respect for his family." Akbar V then went into more detail about Rich Homie Quan and Mena's relationship, alleging they had a long-standing connection. "You was a secret," she added. "And not saying what y'all shared was fake but certain stuff should remain a secret."

Erica Mena Deleted Her Rich Homie Quan Tribute On Twitter

It's a bit odd to tell someone to keep a secret and then proceed to share the secret with the world, but that's precisely what Akbar V did. She told Erica Mena that she better be careful with what she reveals now that Rich Homie Quan is dead. "Here comes all the unwanted hate towards you that you didn't even know existed," she warned. "Think before you do stuff lil one." Mena didn't say or do anything that was incriminating before Akbar V's post. She did, however, remove her initial post after Akbar V's warning.