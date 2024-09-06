Lil Kim Recalls Her Friendship With Rich Homie Quan In Touching Tribute

The rappers had a strong bond.

Rich Homie Quan had lots of friends in the music industry. The rapper was well-liked, and had iconic collaborations with the likes of Migos and Young Thug. One friendship that was less known, however, was between Quan and Lil Kim. The two never officially collaborated on a song, and the only time they were onstage together there was controversy. Despite this, Quan and Lil Kim had a bond that stretched multiple years. The latter was devastated by Rich Homie Quan's passing, and decided to open up about their friendship on Instagram.

Lil Kim posted a series of photos and videos the evening of September 5. The photos included her and Quan at a party together, and drinking champagne together in the back of a limo. There was also footage of the aforementioned live performance they did in 2016. Lil Kim's caption was supremely heartfelt, and let fans in on how much Quan's death has affected her. "This is the part of life that I’ll never get used to," she wrote. "I’m so heartbroken. No one ever understood the dope ass friendship u and I had."

Lil Kim And Rich Homie Quan Performed Together In 2016

Lil Kim then praised Rich Homie Quan for always being supportive and available to hang out. "U always pulled up for me no matter what," the rapper noted. "I’ve learned in life love those who love you. Rest in Heaven my angel @richhomiequan." The friendship between the two artists dates back to the 2016 BET Awards. Lil Kim invited Quan onstage to perform the Junior M.A.F.I.A. classic "Get Money." Quan took on Biggie's verse, and proceeded to flub the lyrics. He rapped "play Nintendo with Cease at Alamo" instead of the original: "play Nintendo with Cease and Nino."