Ralo Blasts Fake Love For Rich Homie Quan

Ralo thinks that a lot of people mourning Rich Homie Quan's loss at the moment used to disparage him in other ways.

The death of Rich Homie Quan shocked the hip-hop world this week. There's been no shortage of reactions from every corner of the culture, whether it's from longtime fans, newer listeners, or people who had heard of him thanks to snitching accusations regarding the YSL RICO trial. On this particular note, Ralo is calling out people who accused the late rapper of this behavior but are now praising and showing him love following his death. Both reactions are very understandable and human, but it's clear that this will be a complicated and tough process of reckoning with past narratives and disagreements.

"I just seen the whole world call the brother #RHQ ah rat and now look smh… FAAAAKKKKEEEE," Ralo captioned his recent Twitter post blasting this fake love. "This that s**t I be talking about," he says in the video itself. "Y'all n***as be so fake. The whole world was just calling this man, Rich Homie Quan, a rat. Soon as he die, 'Oh, that was my friend. I love him.' Boy, y'all n***as so goddamn fake 'round this motherf***er, man."

Ralo Speaks On Fake Love For Rich Homie Quan

Meanwhile, this is what Ralo had to say for Rich Homie Quan as a tribute. "Real men have conversations that end conflicts before our lord lay us to rest," he wrote on Instagram "I appreciate you for being a real man, father and brother in ending our beef before our meeting day with our lord. I will extend my hand to your family for any help they may need. #LLRHQ [broken heart emoji]." For those unaware, the two had a pretty nasty beef dating all the way back to 2016, but they buried the hatchet in 2021.

Days before he passed, Rich Homie Quan sought to have a conversation with Young Thug. "We do have a lot of music that hasn't been released," he remarked during an interview. "But who knows what the future holds? First and foremost, it's free Thugger. It's free anybody that's locked up, it's free Lucci. It's a touchy situation, so I try not to talk about it a lot. But I don't know what the future holds, man, you know what I'm saying? I'm willing to have a conversation, and it'll start from there."

RIP Rich Homie Quan.