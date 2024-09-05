Lil Woody Pays Tribute To Rich Homie Quan Amid News Of His Passing

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1199 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Waka Flocka In Concert - Detroit, MI
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 01: Rich Homie Quan performs onstage at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on September 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Lil Woody has spoken out about the mysterious tragedy.

The hip-hop world is currently reeling from the sudden, shocking, and still alleged loss of Rich Homie Quan at 34 years old, which remains a mystery at press time. As such, we encourage our readers to take these news items with a grain of salt, as we still have little indication of this story's veracity, the circumstances behind his alleged death, and more. Regardless, Lil Woody has responded to the rapper's passing, posting an Instagram Story featuring a picture of RHQ with former frequent collaborator Young Thug. "RIP," he wrote. "I hate this happen I pray that God protect thug and them from this country."

Previously, Lil Woody and Rich Homie Quan actually had differing stories about an alleged shooting, something that briefly came up in the ongoing YSL RICO trial. But the former joins a lot of other rappers, media figures, celebrities, and loved ones that are paying tribute to RHQ right now. The Atlanta rapper became one of the city's most beloved and prolific artists over the past decade-plus, forming part of many iconic hits and moments throughout the 2010s and beyond. His legacy will forever endure.

Read More: Rich Homie Quan Teams Up With Clever & Matt Monaco For "Authentic"

Lil Woody's Tribute To Rich Homie Quan

Elsewhere, Lil Woody knows quite well that his social media account is more popular than ever. This was all bolstered by his role in the YSL RICO trial, which means that a lot of people aren't a fan of this huge spike in engagement. Nevertheless, we know that this tribute to Rich Homie Quan will reach a lot of people, and that is a much more important sentiment to spread than your own success. This is still a very early story in development, so we'll see what else we learn in the near future.

Meanwhile, as we wait for more confirmation and official sourcing for this tragic news, we invite you to revisit some of Rich Homie Quan's work. Most recently, he released a new collab with fellow Atlanta superstar 2 Chainz in the form of "Ah'Chi." Once again, take all these reports with a grain of salt and await further illumination. But it seems like the hip-hop world lost another colleague this week, and for that, it's coming together to pay their respects.

Read More: YSL Co-Founder Mondo Clowns YSL Woody For Claiming He's "Outside"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...