Lil Woody Pays Tribute To Rich Homie Quan Amid News Of His Passing

Lil Woody has spoken out about the mysterious tragedy.

The hip-hop world is currently reeling from the sudden, shocking, and still alleged loss of Rich Homie Quan at 34 years old, which remains a mystery at press time. As such, we encourage our readers to take these news items with a grain of salt, as we still have little indication of this story's veracity, the circumstances behind his alleged death, and more. Regardless, Lil Woody has responded to the rapper's passing, posting an Instagram Story featuring a picture of RHQ with former frequent collaborator Young Thug. "RIP," he wrote. "I hate this happen I pray that God protect thug and them from this country."

Previously, Lil Woody and Rich Homie Quan actually had differing stories about an alleged shooting, something that briefly came up in the ongoing YSL RICO trial. But the former joins a lot of other rappers, media figures, celebrities, and loved ones that are paying tribute to RHQ right now. The Atlanta rapper became one of the city's most beloved and prolific artists over the past decade-plus, forming part of many iconic hits and moments throughout the 2010s and beyond. His legacy will forever endure.

Lil Woody's Tribute To Rich Homie Quan

Elsewhere, Lil Woody knows quite well that his social media account is more popular than ever. This was all bolstered by his role in the YSL RICO trial, which means that a lot of people aren't a fan of this huge spike in engagement. Nevertheless, we know that this tribute to Rich Homie Quan will reach a lot of people, and that is a much more important sentiment to spread than your own success. This is still a very early story in development, so we'll see what else we learn in the near future.