Lil Woody Flaunts Social Media Success Amid Young Thug Trial Antics

Lil Woody's gained an impressive following.

Lil Woody has been making plenty of headlines lately for his role in the ongoing YSL RICO trial. Of course, this means that there are a lot more eyes on him than usual. Fortunately for him, it looks like his social media accounts have seen a huge boost as a result. Recently, he took to his Instagram Story to show off his stats, revealing that he's been reaching a huge audience since last month.

According to his post, he's reached over 4 million accounts since August 4, to be exact. While this number is certainly impressive, most commenters in Akademiks' comments section aren't happy with how Woody gained his following. Either way, he's getting more attention than ever these days, and it doesn't look like that'll be stopping anytime soon.

Lil Woody Shows Off His Stats

Last month, for example, he shocked social media users with a scathing rant against the state. During the rant, he admitted that he lied about Young Thug's crimes simply to keep himself out of trouble. "I don’t recall nothing that happened years ago," he said at the time. "I just know that every time the police were after me and trying to get me, they kept bringing his name up. Whatever y’all want me to say, I'ma say it. That’s why they kept coming after me because they felt like they could make a case after him. And y’all wrong because y’all know that I’m full of s**t. And y'all keep trying to drag me to bring up bulls**t that y'all know that I’ve said. Why is y'all doing that? Leave me alone."