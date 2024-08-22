Who Is YSL Woody? The Defiant Star Witness In Young Thug's Trial

In the high-stakes trial of rapper Young Thug, one name has repeatedly surfaced as a central figure in the courtroom drama: Kenneth Copeland, better known as YSL Woody. Copeland has become the focal point of a case that has captivated the state of Georgia and hip-hop at large. His testimony has been both erratic and unpredictable, creating further complications in an already convoluted trial. As a former associate of Young Thug, Woody's cooperation—or lack thereof—could prove pivotal in the prosecution's attempt to link the rapper to criminal activities.

A Troubled Past

YSL Woody, born Kenneth Copeland, has a checkered history that extends far beyond his involvement with Young Thug. His criminal record includes a 2018 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, stemming from an incident where he left an assault rifle on the bleachers of a recreational center in Atlanta. Despite the presence of children and other community members, Woody reportedly seemed unfazed, leaving the weapon unattended while he played basketball. This reckless behavior led to his arrest and subsequent federal prison sentence.

In 2021, Woody found himself in legal trouble again when a traffic stop revealed he was carrying a weapon, a serious offense for a convicted felon. Facing a potential decade-long sentence, Woody chose a different path: he became an informant. During a three-hour interrogation, he provided detectives with critical information on several crimes, both past and future, and even expressed willingness to help secure a confession from Young Thug, a detail that later leaked to social media.

The Role Of The Star Witness

Woody's involvement in the Young Thug trial is far from straightforward. As the prosecution's star witness, his testimony has been marked by erratic behavior. Earlier this year, on the stand, Woody has alternated between cooperation and defiance, often appearing disinterested or confused. His antics have included yawning, spinning in his chair, and frequently questioning the prosecutors with "whatchu mean?" This unpredictable behavior has led to repeated admonishments from Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville (who has since stepped down from the case), who had to remind Woody to stand when jurors enter and leave the courtroom.

Woody's actions have not only frustrated the prosecution but have also led to tension with his legal representation. He abruptly fired his stand-in attorney during the trial, declaring, "She fired. I don’t want her."

Legal Complications & Immunity

Despite his erratic testimony, Woody's legal team has managed to secure case immunity for him, meaning his statements in court cannot be used against him concerning his previous 11 convictions. However, this immunity has not quelled Woody's reluctance to testify. His attorney indicated that Woody intended to invoke his Fifth Amendment right, a decision that could lead to contempt of court charges if he refuses to testify despite the immunity granted.

The situation took a dramatic turn when it was revealed that Woody's legal team might have disclosed an ex parte conversation—a private discussion between the judge and the prosecution—to Young Thug's attorney. This revelation led to Judge Glanville ordering a hearing to determine whether Woody and his attorney should be held in contempt of court.

Recent Testimony

The YSL RICO trial has unfolded with a series of developments that have added layers of complexity to the case. Among the most surprising was YSL Woody’s confession that he had fabricated allegations against Young Thug. During his testimony on August 12, Woody recounted how he deliberately accused the rapper of crimes to divert law enforcement's attention away from himself. "The police were constantly targeting me," Woody stated. "So, to shift their focus, I started claiming, 'Thug did this, Thug did that,' despite knowing these were false accusations." Woody’s admission introduces a significant wrinkle in the prosecution's case.

Allegations Born From Pressure

Woody's testimony also revealed that the persistent focus of law enforcement on Young Thug compelled him to continue his deceit. He described how investigators repeatedly mentioned Young Thug, leading him to falsely affirm their assumptions. "They were fixated on Thug, so I told them what they seemed to expect," Woody confessed. "I said, 'Yes, he committed this crime, he did that,' because I believed they would never actually pursue him." Furthermore, Woody claimed that the prosecution pressured him to testify in court, despite being aware of the inaccuracies in his prior statements. This assertion raises critical concerns about the prosecutorial conduct and the integrity of the evidence being presented against Young Thug.

The Aftermath