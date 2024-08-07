YSL Woody Mocks Judge When Asked If He Will Testify Against Young Thug

The YSL member was unbothered.

YSL Woody has become an unexpectedly huge part of the Young Thug case. The YSL affiliate has been treated like a star witness by the prosecution. The problem is, Woody, real name Kenneth Copeland, is not keen on cooperating. He's gone back and forth on whether he'll testify against his boss. His latest court showing, however, may be his most memorable. YSL Woody took the stand, and instead of being cooperative, he decided to mock the judge. Needless to say, the prosecution was not pleased.

YSL Woody was informed that he will be held in contempt if he does not testify against Young Thug. This information was relayed to him by Judge Whitaker, who is relatively new to the case. YSL Woody went on to ask questions of his own instead of answering Whitaker. When pressed to make a definitive decision, Woody decided to be flippant. He was asked again whether he planned to testify, and responded with: "Depends on how I wake up." YSL Woody's response caused headaches for seemingly everybody in court. Judge Whitaker told the prosecution that Woody will have to clarify whether he plans to testify before actually giving his testimony.

YSL Woody Will Be Forced To Retestify Before The Court

Woody's behind-the-scenes antics have complicated matters further. The YSL affiliate has reportedly fired two different attorneys that have been assigned to him. Judge Whitaker made note of this bizarre pattern, and maintained that Woody needed to clarify who is representing him at the moment. The YSL "star witness" has also spurred Judge Whitaker to look into his past. He has claimed, via social media, that he felt coerced into giving up information about YSL. The judge has subsequently decided to take the witness seriously. "I'm not sure about Mr. Copeland's credibility on anything," she asserted.