YSL Woody Gets Confronted By Fan Who Stalked His IG Stories: Watch

YSL Woody has gained a lot of notoriety in recent years. The YSL affiliate isn't a famous rapper, like his boss, Young Thug, but he's proved to be a crucial part of the YSL RICO case. Most fans will have heard the name Kenneth Copeland, not realizing that he goes by the name "Woody," or "Lil Woody." He's been described as the "star" witness against Thugger and the rest of the YSL organization in the ongoing trial. Based on a recent encounter with a fan, however, YSL Woody might want to be a bit more mindful of his surroundings.

The incident took place on July 25. YSL Woody was making a phone call when said woman walked up on him and began recording their interaction. Understandably, YSL Woody is freaked out. He asks how the woman knew where he was. She then reveals that she's been tracking his Instagram Stories throughout the day. Not only that, but the woman drove two hours to confront him. "I was riding around looking for you," the woman tells YSL Woody in the video. The "star" witness can't believe it. He proceeds to rant about the interaction to the person on the phone.

YSL Woody Couldn't Believe A Fan Tracked Him Down

YSL Woody has made it clear that he will cooperate with the law. On July 3, Atlanta courts released a transcript of Woody's conversation with the prosecution. In it, he voices his desire to avoid severe legal punishment. "I got family members watching this trial," he explained. "I don’t want my nephew and them to hear the things that I may be involved in." He also asserted that he was being honest with the prosecution. "I have never been truthful a day in my life until I just made this statement right now," he claimed.

YSL Woody had a long rap sheet prior to his involvement in the YSL case. He was sentenced to federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2018. He was arrested again in 2021, after a traffic stop in which a weapon was found on his person. A three hour interrogation video leaked in February, in which Woody alludes to betraying someone close to him. Many interpret the person to be Young Thug. "This n**ga here so smart, he moving different," Woody told police. "It’s hard to keep up with how he moving. He’s not moving how he used to move … but he wants this n**ga so bad that he’s been reckless."