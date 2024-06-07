YSL Lil Woody To Give Forced Testimony In Young Thug Trial

The judge in the YSL case posited that Woody will have immunity by taking the stand, but would've faced jail time if he didn't.

The Young Thug and YSL trial is moving along at quite the slow pace, but little by little, more pieces are falling into place. Moreover, YSL Lil Woody recently spoke to Judge Ural Glanville in the courtroom, and the judge told him that the court granted him immunity and thus expects him to testify. If Woody doesn't testify, then Glanville clarified that he would hold him in contempt and subject him to jail time, and by the end of the exchange, Woody seemingly agreed to testify. It's also important to note that he was explicitly informed that prosecutors could not use his testimony against him.

Furthermore, this is far from the only controversy surrounding cooperation that YSL Lil Woody has faced concerning the Young Thug and YSL trial. In fact, he even has something relating to the collective's feud with YFN Lucci and that crew, as a video leaked last year of an interrogation that investigators conducted with Woody. This even led to a mistrial request, but that didn't lead to much other than folks debating and discussing this development. Since then, his name didn't come up much in court proceedings, but we'll see whether this testimony is any different.

Meanwhile, this comes amid a strangely light time in the Young Thug and YSL trial, at least when it comes to the headlines and narratives currently surrounding it. For example, the courtroom couldn't help but break out in laughter as a witness called Thugger's "Lifestyle" with Rich Homie Quan and others a "banger." Out of everything said during this harrowing and frustratingly long legal process, that might be the most true thing to come out of a participant's mouth. Jokes aside, it's at least been heartening to see Jeffery and others balance out the hardship with a smile, hard work, appreciative messages, or other shows of perseverance.