TI Thinks Young Thug Is Going To Be Proven Innocent In YSL Trial

TI and Young Thug have always been close. They were never on the same label, but the former gave Thug a co-sign when he was starting out, and he hasn't forgotten it. During a 2023 appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, T.I. claimed that Thug showed more gratitude towards him than artists who had actually signed to his Grand Hustle label. The King of the South has shown love in return, and supported Thug during his ongoing YSL trial. He's also confident that Thug will be a free man soon.

TI recently went on The Breakfast Club, and one of the first topics he discussed with the YSL trial. He told Charlamagne tha God that he'd been in touch with Young Thug, and both men felt good about the chances of Thug being cleared of his RICO charges. "He comin' home," TI asserted. "I don't think that the prosecution has successfully proven a case of him knowingly and willingly participating in an active street gang. I just don't see it." The "No Mediocre" rapper claimed that the witnesses that have been called to testify against Young Thug have not been as convincing as the prosecution had hoped for.

TI Plans To Help Young Thug Rebuild His Career

"I don't think that the witnesses they've called thus far have proven what they said they would prove," he noted. "I just don't think that the grounds of their case have been presented properly. Just ain't seen it." Co-host DJ Envy interjected to lament the fact that the YSL case has disrupted Thug's otherwise huge music career. He also voiced concern over whether Young Thug would be able to regain the momentum he had once he's freed. TI assured him that he would see to it himself that the rapper would get back on top. "Don't worry," he told Envy. "When he come home, we'll get it right. Just get him here... He'll be just fine."

TI knows how to rebuild a career after a legal battle. The rapper spent most of 2007 and 2008 in court over two weapons-related felonies. He eventually pled guilty and served a seven month prison stint the following year. TI returned with the album No Mercy in 2010, which was certified Gold and had features from the likes of Eminem, Drake, and Kanye West. Three years later, TIP was back on top of the charts with the number one single "Blurred Lines" opposite Pharrell and Robin Thicke. Young Thug could not have a better mentor waiting on him.

