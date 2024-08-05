TI Arrested By Mistake At Atlanta Airport: Report

Law enforcement authorities from Baltimore, Maryland were looking for a man whose similarities with T.I. led to an oopsie.

TI just got a pretty rough reminder that his name is a pretty common one, as authorities reportedly arrested him by mistake at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Sunday night (August 4), according to TMZ. Specifically, it seems like law enforcement responded to an active warrant from Baltimore, Maryland for a man named Clifford Harris, which is coincidentally the rapper's real name. This other Harris is reportedly wanted for allegedly being involved in violence against a woman, stalking, and potential firearm possession. Authorities moved the Atlanta trap pioneer from the airport to Clayton County jail and the out-of-state warrant caused an automatic extradition hearing.

Steve Sadow, T.I.'s attorney, reportedly told TMZ that he spoke with Clayton County's Sheriff's Office over the phone and got his client out of prison less than two hours after the arrest, and a judge looked over and dismissed the extradition order. This complaint is from June 13, and as of writing this article, it seems like the other Clifford Harris is still a wanted man at large. However, this isn't the only legal issue that he faced as of late. Tip and Tiny filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of sexual assault and battery.

T.I. During The 2024 BET Awards Weekend

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: T.I. attends Scott Mills Intro Dinner To Kick Off the BET Awards 2024 Weekend at LAVO Hollywood on June 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

As for other legal issues in Atlanta, T.I. recently gave his thoughts on how he thinks Young Thug and YSL's RICO case will end. "He coming home," he told The Breakfast Club during a recent interview, saying that he's been in touch with Thugger and that they're both feeling good about his chances. "I don't think that the prosecution has successfully proven a case of him knowingly and willingly participating in an active street gang. I just don't see it."

"The witnesses they've called thus far [haven't] proven what they said they would prove," T.I. continued. "I just don't think that the grounds of their case have been presented properly. Just ain't seen it. Don't worry. When he come home, we'll get it right. Just get him here... He'll be just fine." Along with his comments on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, he has a lot of takes to dish out on the rap game, so we'll see if he says anything about this reported arrest mishap.