TI & Tiny’s Sexual Assault Case Gets Dismissed Without Prejudice

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Black Music Honors 2019
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 05: T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris attend 2019 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors)
"The court agreed with Tip and Tameka that Jane Doe doesn’t appear to have any viable claims," a rep for the couple says.

TI has seen his fair share of legal drama in recent weeks. Luckily, the trap pioneer has taken home at least one win. Last month, he and his wife Tiny filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from an anonymous woman. She accused them of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, it was approved, meaning that the case was dismissed.

“The court agreed with Tip and Tameka that Jane Doe doesn’t appear to have any viable claims,” the pair's rep told the outlet. “As Tip and Tameka stated three years ago, these allegations are some of the many false, salacious allegations thrown out into the media in a cheap attempt to extort money from them.”

Read More: TI’s Atlanta Arrest May Not Have Been A Case Of Mistaken Identity

Judge Sides With TI & Tiny

Tameka "Tiny" Harris and T.I. attend "Living My Best Life" comedy Special Atlanta Premier at Traffik Kitchen and Cocktails on June 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

TI and Tiny have denied the allegations since the suit was filed. In their motion, they also argued that the statute of limitations for the woman's claims had expired. “All the claims asserted in the Complaint are time-barred because the statute of limitations for such claims has long expired over sixteen years ago,” their attorneys wrote. “Further, notwithstanding the fact that Defendants Clifford Harris (‘Mr. Harris’) and Tameka Harris (‘Mrs. Harris’) (collectively ‘Defendants’ or ‘Harrises’), deny that any of the alleged conduct even occurred, the Complaint fails to allege facts to sufficiently establish any of the claims alleged in the Complaint.”

This lawsuit isn't the only thing TI can put behind him, however. Earlier this month, he was arrested by mistake at an Atlanta airport. After it was confirmed that authorities were looking for a different man with the same name, he was promptly released. What do you think of a judge deciding to dismiss a lawsuit against TI and Tiny for alleged sexual assault? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: TI Arrested By Mistake At Atlanta Airport: Report

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...