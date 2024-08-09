TI & Tiny’s Sexual Assault Case Gets Dismissed Without Prejudice

"The court agreed with Tip and Tameka that Jane Doe doesn’t appear to have any viable claims," a rep for the couple says.

TI has seen his fair share of legal drama in recent weeks. Luckily, the trap pioneer has taken home at least one win. Last month, he and his wife Tiny filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from an anonymous woman. She accused them of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, it was approved, meaning that the case was dismissed.

“The court agreed with Tip and Tameka that Jane Doe doesn’t appear to have any viable claims,” the pair's rep told the outlet. “As Tip and Tameka stated three years ago, these allegations are some of the many false, salacious allegations thrown out into the media in a cheap attempt to extort money from them.”

Judge Sides With TI & Tiny

Tameka "Tiny" Harris and T.I. attend "Living My Best Life" comedy Special Atlanta Premier at Traffik Kitchen and Cocktails on June 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

TI and Tiny have denied the allegations since the suit was filed. In their motion, they also argued that the statute of limitations for the woman's claims had expired. “All the claims asserted in the Complaint are time-barred because the statute of limitations for such claims has long expired over sixteen years ago,” their attorneys wrote. “Further, notwithstanding the fact that Defendants Clifford Harris (‘Mr. Harris’) and Tameka Harris (‘Mrs. Harris’) (collectively ‘Defendants’ or ‘Harrises’), deny that any of the alleged conduct even occurred, the Complaint fails to allege facts to sufficiently establish any of the claims alleged in the Complaint.”