TI Breaks His Silence On Recent Arrest

Even though T.I. went through a pretty rough time with law enforcement, it looks like he's treating it all as bygones being bygones.

T.I. went through some legal turmoil recently, as authorities reportedly arrested him in what might be a case of mistaken identity. However, after TMZ caught up with him in Beverly Hills on Thursday (August 8), fans now know that he doesn't feel too pressed about it. "They was just doing they job," the Atlanta legend remarked to the interviewer about his brief run-in with the police. "Upset by it? I try to get rid of emotion and deal with the facts at hand. So once you deal with the facts at hand, your emotions ain't involved. I don't know, man, I mean, it sucks to say man. But at least this time, man, it was minor injury, maximum lesson learned. It's all good. I have no interest in politics, y'all be good."

"This case highlights a concern that the State’s Attorney has raised previously and uncovers legislative changes that should be considered to ensure fair and appropriate use of the court commissioner’s office, including allowing input from our prosecutors before an arrest warrant is issued," a Baltimore State's Attorney's Office representative expressed concerning the T.I. case. "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the issuance of charges and the warrant in this case." There are still some doubts over whether this incident involved mistaken identity, though, as a woman accused him and Tiny of physical assault and harassment.

T.I. During The 2024 BET Awards Weekend

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: T.I. performs onstage during the Scott Mills Intro Dinner to kick off the BET Awards 2024 Weekend at LAVO Hollywood on June 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Speaking of T.I. and Tiny, the court recently dismissed a lawsuit against them alleging sexual assault. "The court agreed with Tip and Tameka that Jane Doe doesn’t appear to have any viable claims,” a spokesperson for the couple relayed to AllHipHop. “As Tip and Tameka stated three years ago, these allegations are some of the many false, salacious allegations [in] the media in a cheap attempt to extort money from them.”

"All the claims asserted in the Complaint are time-barred because the statute of limitations for such claims has long expired over sixteen years ago,” T.I. and Tiny's attorneys posited. “Further, notwithstanding the fact that Defendants Clifford Harris (‘Mr. Harris’) and Tameka Harris (‘Mrs. Harris’) (collectively ‘Defendants’ or ‘Harrises’), deny that any of the alleged conduct even occurred, the Complaint fails to allege facts to sufficiently establish any of the claims alleged in the Complaint."