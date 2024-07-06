TI & Tiny File Motion To Dismiss Sexual Assault & Battery Lawsuit

TI and Tiny continue to deny Jane Doe's allegations.

In January of this year, TI and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris were hit with a lawsuit by an anonymous woman, accusing them of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005. The couple was quick to deny the woman's allegations, which they labeled "extortionate." Now, they've asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit altogether.

“All the claims asserted in the Complaint are time-barred because the statute of limitations for such claims has long expired over sixteen years ago,” their attorneys write. “Further, notwithstanding the fact that Defendants Clifford Harris (‘Mr. Harris’) and Tameka Harris (‘Mrs. Harris’) (collectively ‘Defendants’ or ‘Harrises’), deny that any of the alleged conduct even occurred, the Complaint fails to allege facts to sufficiently establish any of the claims alleged in the Complaint."

TI & Tiny Continue To Deny Jane Doe's Allegations

T.I. and Tameka 'Tiny' Harris attend "LIBRA" Album release Party at Gold Room on October 16, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

"Here, at best, Plaintiff had up to December 31, 2007, to file the instant lawsuit based on the facts alleged in the Complaint," they also add. "As such, this instant lawsuit, filed over sixteen years past that statutory deadline – 18 years after the facts alleged in the Complaint occurred is time-barred, along with all the claims asserted in the Complaint."

Shortly after the woman filed the lawsuit, TI and Tiny accused her of having tried to extort them for years. “On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head,” they told AllHipHop. “This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations." They also went on to accuse the alleged victim of changing her story on various occasions. What do you think of TI and Tiny filing a motion to dismiss their sexual assault lawsuit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.