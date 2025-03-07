TI’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Assault Accuser Could Reportedly Get Tossed For Failure To Serve

TI's legal battle with Sabrina Peterson could take a turn for the worse if he fails to properly serve her with court documents, a judge has warned. According to AllHipHop, this warning was issued yesterday (March 6) during a hearing in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. The rapper has reportedly not provided proof of service of the summons and complaint to Peterson, per the outlet. This is required within 90 days of filing.

“Absent a showing of good cause, an action must be dismissed without prejudice if the summons and complaint are not served on a defendant within 90 days after the complaint is filed,” Judge Fernando M. Olguin explained in a court document. If TI doesn't comply by March 13, the case could be tossed out altogether, the judge also noted.

Read More: TI Professes His Love For His Wife Tiny With The Most Ridiculous Outfit Possible

TI & Sabrina Peterson's Allegations

T.I. and Tiny Harris attend Magic City: An American Fantasy premiere afterparty at ZACH Theatre on March 11, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for An American Fantasy

The lawsuit was filed as a result of TI and his wife Tiny's ongoing issues with Peterson, who has accused both of them of wrongdoing. In early 2021, she took to Instagram to accuse TI of assault. Allegedly, he held a gun to her head and said “B*tch, I’ll kill you.” He later sued her for alleged defamation. She's yet to respond in court, as she's not been officially served. T.I.’s attorney Andrew Brettler alleges that she has deliberately refused service.