TI’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Assault Accuser Could Reportedly Get Tossed For Failure To Serve

TI's legal battle with Sabrina Peterson could take a turn for the worse if he fails to properly serve her with court documents, a judge has warned. According to AllHipHop, this warning was issued yesterday (March 6) during a hearing in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. The rapper has reportedly not provided proof of service of the summons and complaint to Peterson, per the outlet. This is required within 90 days of filing.
“Absent a showing of good cause, an action must be dismissed without prejudice if the summons and complaint are not served on a defendant within 90 days after the complaint is filed,” Judge Fernando M. Olguin explained in a court document. If TI doesn't comply by March 13, the case could be tossed out altogether, the judge also noted.
TI & Sabrina Peterson's Allegations
The lawsuit was filed as a result of TI and his wife Tiny's ongoing issues with Peterson, who has accused both of them of wrongdoing. In early 2021, she took to Instagram to accuse TI of assault. Allegedly, he held a gun to her head and said “B*tch, I’ll kill you.” He later sued her for alleged defamation. She's yet to respond in court, as she's not been officially served. T.I.’s attorney Andrew Brettler alleges that she has deliberately refused service.
“We’re here on a contempt because plaintiff has not taken this case seriously for the last three years,” he told Rolling Stone. “She’s refusing to accept service or participate in the case herself. Her lawyers want out, and she’s posting on social media how she needs to go to trial in June. It’s outrageous. They’re not taking their own case seriously. We ask for a dismissal with prejudice. And if they ever decide to get their act together, they can refile.”