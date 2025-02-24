TI Professes His Love For His Wife Tiny With The Most Ridiculous Outfit Possible

TI is never shy about his wife, despite some fans thinking that this outfit repping Tiny is just too absurd to not laugh at.

T.I. and Tameka Cottle, best known as Tiny Harris, have one of the most well-known relationships in hip-hop, one that TI chose to celebrate via a bizarre Tiny outfit. She took to Instagram to share a video of her man wearing a large red poncho with her likeness emblazoned on the front, which is the most ridiculously romantic ensemble you will see this week. A lot of folks on social media simply made fun of this, but others found it incredibly adorable and celebrated how they always ride for one another online. So even if your fashion senses might tell you one thing, that heartwarming feeling of a happy couple might tell you another.

"My man don't miss a moment to let me know I'm over loved & adored," Tiny captioned her T.I. post. "but well he out did himself with this poncho out in them Atlanta streets representing his lady & ofc as u can see he's really full of himself too!! @tip I love my King #TipNTiny #RealDealLoveStory #MovieType #24yrsNCounting." We wonder whether or not she will return the favor by donning a similar item like, say, a pair of pants with hundreds of his faces all over them.

Who Is Tiny?

For those unaware, Tiny and T.I. married in 2010 and have had a lot of ups, downs, media spotlights, and moments of appreciation since. Tameka Cottle-Harris is a singer who first came up as a member of the R&B group Xscape in the 1990s. One curious detail is that she's also a Grammy winner, as her writing credit on TLC's "No Scrubs" landed her the Best R&B Song Award. The 49-year-old also has various business ventures and entertainment extracurriculars under her belt.

As for her boo, T.I.'s false arrest over a Maryland warrant might cause some changes in their legal system, as the high-profile confusion caused quite a commotion. He and Tiny often have to contend with a lot of salacious narratives around their names, which their reality television exploits certainly did not help with. But as long as they have each other, it seems like they feel they can take on the world, even in the most ridiculous of outfits.

