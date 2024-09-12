TI & Tiny Demand To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit Over Unpaid Legal Fees

While T.I. and Tiny are encountering some legal wins here and there, they still have to put in more work when it comes to other lawsuits. One of these is a 2021 filing from Sabrina Peterson accusing them of defamation after they denied her accusations of threats and sexual abuse. However, an appeals court dismissed various allegations in June of 2023: trade libel, intentionally inflicted emotional distress, and intentionally negligent tampering with prospective economic advantage. Still, the court did let Peterson continue her pursuit of accountability when it comes to her claims of defamation and false light invasion of privacy.
Now, T.I. and Tiny are asking the judge to dismiss Peterson's remaining accusations due to how she allegedly disobeyed a court order. Per supposed court documents reportedly obtained by In Touch Weekly, the two posited that she hasn't paid them around $96,000 in legal fees that she owes them, which they think is on purpose. Sadly, this isn't the end of the couple's recent legal battles, although other recent events have seemingly wrapped up with ease. For example, it looks like Tip won't have to face much further headache over his Atlanta airport arrest in what might've been a case of mistaken identity.
T.I. & Tiny At A 2022 Comedy Jam
Back to this case with T.I., Tiny, and Sabrina Peterson, though: here's what the duo's lawyer Andrew Brettler apparently wrote. "She has willfully violated a court order," the reported court documents supposedly read. "And, while wasting judicial resources, she forced [T.I. and Tiny] to incur significant legal fees defending a litany of claims, most have which have already been thrown out." "[Peterson] and her attorneys took advantage of the legal system by filing a ‘kitchen sink’ complaint, hoping that the nature of their allegations would attract enough media attention, which would then, in turn, put pressure on [T.I. and Tiny] to settle," the attorney added. "[Peterson] and her lawyers never had any intention of diligently prosecuting this case."
Furthermore, this ordered payment comes from an additional October judgement. The judge said that Peterson must cough up around $96,000 after the court dismissed more claims. T.I. and Tiny claim that Peterson boasted on social media about not paying the couple by her due date of January 15. Not only did they argue that their legal battles couldn't continue until this ordered payment comes through, but they also accused Peterson of abusing the court system by trying to pressure a settlement. They now await a judgement on this motion to dismiss, and continually deny any accusations of defaming Peterson.