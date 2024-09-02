King Harris' Rumored Baby Mama Shows Off Her Pregnancy Bump

Congratulations are in order!

T.I. recently revealed with a lot of pride (and light jabbing) that his son King Harris is expecting his first child. "Yeah, I got two granddaughters [and] I got a grandson on the way," he told Young Dro during a HOT 107.9 interview, throwing some jokes in there as well. "King is about to have a son. And I told him I am going to make [his son] the greatest gangster of all time. I am going to raise this one to torture you the way you tortured me. I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one," Tip concluded, laughing at his brashness. For those unaware, his son Domani recently welcomed a daughter and his stepdaughter Zonnique has a kid too.

Furthermore, we don't really know much about King Harris' situation or about the woman that he's having a baby with. Regardless, his alleged baby mama apparently appeared online according to fans, posting up and showing off her growing belly in the process. Other than this new post, there's not really much else we know about the whole situation, as we're in the early stages of the announcement. Maybe the near future will hold answers for these questions as Harris tries to claim credit for "standing on business."

Read More: King Harris Responds To Instagram Trolls Over His Authenticity

King Harris' Supposed BM Proudly Displays Her Belly

Elsewhere, King Harris fomented his more combative relationships in his life recently, such as a spat with Foolio. "Ion get why jit wanna be gangsta u grew up up wit a silver spoon," the Jacksonville rapper said of him. Then, King went all out, demanding that they meet in a boxing ring to settle their difference. Of course, given Foolio's recent passing, this whole situation didn't really age well, and we're sure that he regrets fueling this animosity in the first place.