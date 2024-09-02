King Harris' Rumored Baby Mama Shows Off Her Pregnancy Bump

"Da'Partments" Press Junket Hosted By T.I.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Dijuan Hill, Vvsnce, and King Harris attend the "Da'Partments" press junket hosted by T.I. at Trap Music Museum on October 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)
Congratulations are in order!

T.I. recently revealed with a lot of pride (and light jabbing) that his son King Harris is expecting his first child. "Yeah, I got two granddaughters [and] I got a grandson on the way," he told Young Dro during a HOT 107.9 interview, throwing some jokes in there as well. "King is about to have a son. And I told him I am going to make [his son] the greatest gangster of all time. I am going to raise this one to torture you the way you tortured me. I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one," Tip concluded, laughing at his brashness. For those unaware, his son Domani recently welcomed a daughter and his stepdaughter Zonnique has a kid too.

Furthermore, we don't really know much about King Harris' situation or about the woman that he's having a baby with. Regardless, his alleged baby mama apparently appeared online according to fans, posting up and showing off her growing belly in the process. Other than this new post, there's not really much else we know about the whole situation, as we're in the early stages of the announcement. Maybe the near future will hold answers for these questions as Harris tries to claim credit for "standing on business."

King Harris' Supposed BM Proudly Displays Her Belly

Elsewhere, King Harris fomented his more combative relationships in his life recently, such as a spat with Foolio. "Ion get why jit wanna be gangsta u grew up up wit a silver spoon," the Jacksonville rapper said of him. Then, King went all out, demanding that they meet in a boxing ring to settle their difference. Of course, given Foolio's recent passing, this whole situation didn't really age well, and we're sure that he regrets fueling this animosity in the first place.

Meanwhile, this family announcement is kind of funny, because Tiny would also say that King Harris has "terrorized" her and her mother in a joking way. "Why was @the_next_king10 terrorizing my mama like this," she captioned a clip of King rapping Bobby Shmurda's "Hot N***a" to her mom. "This why his a** always wanted to be over there cause Mamaw don't know nothing about give me neck till I pass out!! My wild card by far! There's always one in the family!! He got my [heart emoji] in a choke tho."

[via]

...