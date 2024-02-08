Tiny Harris Unveils Old Footage Of King "Terrorizing" His Grandma

King Harris is certainly no stranger to acting up online, but it looks like his antics began long before fans would expect. Earlier this week, his mother Tiny took to Instagram to share an old clip of her son "terrorizing" his grandmother by rapping along to Bobby Shmurda's track, "Hot N***a."

In the clip, his grandma is seen looking unamused as King spits the explicit lyrics as a shockingly young child. "Why was @the_next_king10 terrorizing my mama like this," Tiny began her caption. "This why is a** always wanted to be over there cause Mamaw don't know nothing about give me neck till I pass out!! 🤦🏽‍♀️ 😂 My wild card by far! There's always one in the family!! He got my ❤️ in a choke tho."

Read More: King Harris Responds To Instagram Trolls Over His Authenticity

King Harris Raps "Hot N***a" As A Child

The old clip has social media users split. While some think it proves that he's been "standing on business" since the beginning, others think it shows that he should have been disciplined more as a kid. "The man is who he say he is," one fan writes. Another says, "Yall can’t say bro acting he been on that." Someone else claims, "This is when he should have been getting disciplined!"

This isn't the first time Tiny took to social media to show love to her son, however. In December, after their infamous Falcons game scuffle, she shared a heartfelt message about King on Instagram. "Man this lil dude @the_next_king10 has always been my sweetheart but a terror at the same time. Nah he ain't frm the hood but Unlike any of his siblings he stayed in trouble fighting all the damn time & for slap boxing in school everyday like it was a sport!!" she wrote. "But every parent with multi children know it's always that 1!! I'm truly Blessed for mine!!" What do you think of Tiny Harris sharing an old video of her son King acting up? Was he standing on business even back then? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: "Standing On Business": King Harris Wants Credit For Popularizing Phrase After Druski Uses It In Song Title

[Via]