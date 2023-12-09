Tiny Harris Shares Love For Son King Amid Family Drama

Tiny Harris has spoken out in support of her son King amid a bright spotlight surrounding some recent family drama. "Man this lil dude @the_next_king10 has always been my sweetheart but a terror at the same time. Nah he ain't frm the hood but Unlike any of his siblings he stayed in trouble fighting all the damn time & for slap boxing in school everyday like it was a sport!! But every parent with multi children know it's always that 1!! I'm truly Blessed for mine!! My two sons telling their story in their music. #FatherLikeSons @domani support our Kings!!!" Tiny wrote on Instagram.

It comes after Domani, King's brother, also spoke out on the situation. “I think everything King is trying to say is just coming off, he’s using the wrong words, I feel like, and I told him this. I feel like what he’s trying to say is [that] what was on TV is not exactly what actually happened, and I think he’s only trying to say that because people try to treat him. And I don’t know what be going on when he go outside. But I think he [was] just trying to say he went to school from his grandma house, he stayed at his grandma house," Domani wrote earlier this week.

What Is Going On With King Harris And His Parents?

The latest spate of viral attention for King Harris and his family stems from a livestream gone wrong a few weekends ago. A livestream at a Falcons game on November 26 went sideways after King started arguing with his parents. Voices and tensions continued to rise as the two sides yelled at each other. At one point, T.I. could be heard yelling "N-gga! You are an embarrassment to your family! You are an embarrassment!" Later, King appeared to post an obscured photo from behind a car wheel. He added the text "I stand on BUSINESS. DON'T GIVE A F-CK WHO U ARE."

Of course, the family has always found itself in the spotlight. Earlier in November, T.I. couldn't help but clown his son, King Harris, over the latter's new teeth. During an appearance on The Baller Alert Show, King was asked about his newly-whitened teeth. However, before he could respond, T.I. jumped in with some roasts. "Well, the tooth of the matter is..." his father said, leading to several minutes of jokes from everyone involved. Highlights included "Toothpac Shakur" and "Queen Lateethfah". Despite this, King took it all as good fun and quickly fired off some shots of his own at the show hosts.

