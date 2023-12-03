King Harris Insists He's A "Legend," Fires Back At Critics Dissing His Persona

T.I. and Tiny's 19-year-old son King Harris has been making headlines as of late, largely due to a recent altercation he got into with both of them. The family attended an Atlanta Falcons game last week where the incident took place. The up-and-coming rapper was on Instagram Live, streaming a verbal spat with his parents to thousands of his followers.

Unfortunately, the situation took a turn for the worse, and things ultimately got physical. During the argument, T.I. called King out for claiming to have had a rough upbringing, arguing that his son hasn't faced as many obstacles as he leads fans to believe. Tiny later chimed in, insisting that the teenager only preferred to stay with his grandmother over his parents because she allowed him to "suck a pacifier there, 'til he was 12 years old."

King Harris Responds To Haters

He clapped back, claiming that he actually spent time “outside in the neighborhood” as opposed to with family members. The disagreement only escalated from there, with King continuing to remind his mom and dad that he “stands on business.” T.I. begged to differ, telling him that he was instead "embarrassing" himself and their family. King's no stranger to being accused of putting up a front for social media, but this latest debacle with his celebrity parents has only added fuel to the fire. Recently, however, King took to Instagram Live to shut down critics claiming that his persona is fake.

He argued that it wouldn't make sense for him to pretend to have less than he does, as what he has is a "blessing." King also called himself the "youngest legend" there is. "Sh*t is good over here," he explained, "why would I want to pretend to be anything less?" What do you think of the criticism King Harris has been receiving as of late? Do you think it's justified? What about the 19-year-old claiming he's the "youngest legend" around? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

