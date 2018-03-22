persona
- GossipKing Harris Insists He's A "Legend," Fires Back At Critics Dissing His PersonaKing Harris says he would never pretend to be something he's not.By Caroline Fisher
- NewsBankroll Fresh's Posthumous Album "In Bank We Trust" Arrives On His Death AnniversaryBankroll Fresh's posthumous "In Bank We Trust" features Boosie Badazz, Street Money Boochie, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQueen Latifah Says New Album Coming “Hopefully This Year”Queen Latifah's coming soon with new tunes. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B "Gets Ghetto" To Defend 21 Savage's AuthenticityThe rapper had a mouthful for those who have been questioning his persona.By Zaynab
- MusicAzealia Banks Praises 21 Savage For His Oscar-Worthy "Acting"She says his story is a "testament to how gullible we are as Americans."By Zaynab
- MusicMac Miller Became "Lars" The Vaping Trickster On Parody Instagram Account: WatchHis vaping humor will make you smile.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Says She Gets "Uncomfortable" Talking About Sex"I definitely have two different personalities... "By Chantilly Post
- NewsRich Homie Quan Drops "The Gif" Mixtape Ft. Boosie Badazz & MoreRich Homie Quan returns with his new mixtape, "The Gif."By Aron A.
- NewsLil Keed Proves His Up Next Status With "Trapped On Cleveland 2"Lil Keed is on his way to the top with new "Trapped On Cleveland 2" mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentLil Tay Reportedly Creating New Internet Persona For Imminent Social Media ReturnLil Tay is crafting a new (fake) life after her lies were exposed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRico Nasty Shares Cover Art & Release Date For "Nasty"Rico Nasty is serving face on "Nasty" album cover.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Defends His Rap Persona: "Every Rapper Ain't No Bitch"21 Savage jumped on Instagram Live to deconstruct his "rap identity."By Devin Ch