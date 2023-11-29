T.I. Addresses Family Feud: "Da Harris Family Tied Like A Knot"

This past weekend, T.I. found himself at the center of an unexpected family drama that quickly escalated on social media. Most recently, he chose to address it and move on from the situation nonchalantly. The rapper, known for his candidness, took to Instagram to address the situation involving his son, King Harris, shedding light on the family dynamics that unfolded during a public outing. "Fck what dis internet talkin bout... Da Harris Family Tied Like a Knot 🪢We all We Got...4LIFE," T.I. declared in an Instagram post. The rapper made it clear that, regardless of the online chatter, the Harris family remains a tight-knit unit. "Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr. & ain’t nothing gon change that," he affirmed.

The controversy arose during the Atlanta Falcons' home game with the New Orleans Saints, where T.I. brought his family to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. However, the mood took a turn when King Harris went live on Instagram, sharing his perspective on growing up in the trap. T.I. and his wife, Tiny, quickly intervened, and set the record straight. According to them, he did not grow up in the trap and used a pacifier until the age of 12.

T.I. Spreads Positivity

The incident sparked heated discussions online, drawing attention to the complexities of family dynamics in the public eye. Despite the public fallout, T.I. remains focused on family unity and resilience. "Now tune in🤔🤷🏾‍♂️😂 to the new episode of #GOATTalk 🐐 wit Me & my Jr. @the_next_king10 out now on @complex," he urged, redirecting the narrative to a more positive platform. Adding another layer to the unfolding drama, King Harris set an asking price of "10k a interview or I don't wanna talk" on his Instagram Story, showcasing a unique approach to controlling his narrative in the media.

As the online discussion continues, T.I.'s promotion of the interview with his son on Complex suggests an attempt to address the family dynamics in a more controlled and collaborative environment, highlighting the resilience and unity within the Harris family. What are your thoughts on the interview? Let us know on HNHH!

