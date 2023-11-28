Megan Thee Stallion Fans Rip Shannon Sharpe For Sexually Charged Comments

Megan Thee Stallion is someone who has been in the news a lot lately. Overall, a lot of this is because of her dating history going under the microscope. There are a ton of fans out there who are trying to figure out whom she has slept with in the past. Although this is parasocial behavior, it persists. Meg even had to go on a livestream and talk about how she doesn't sleep with men a lot anymore. At the end of the day, she has opted to protect her peace.

Recently, however, Shannon Sharpe was on his podcast with Chad Johnson called Nightcap, where he sexualized the rapper. He made various comments that were sexually charged. Ultimately, it felt like a case of locker room talk that should have probably been said privately, or ideally, not at all. Regardless, the clip is now going viral and there are plenty of people out there who have been quick to praise Sharpe for his humor. However, there are also a lot of people who have been left uncomfortable with his comments.

On Twitter, Meg fans were grossed out by what Sharpe was spewing. Moreover, they felt like he should have been showing a bit more maturity. "I’m far from a prude but this is so cringe. Like when did it be acceptable to talk about people like this?" on person wrote. "Cuz me and my homie right now tombout Shannon sharpe podcast. That lil ugly mf be outta control," said another. "U is not posed to be talking out loud publicly about how u would have Megan the stallion stretched out. Cmon now big dog u50 yrs old objectifying women like that for kids to see."

