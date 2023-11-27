DJ Akademiks Claims Megan Thee Stallion Used To Be A Belligerent Drunk, Questions Why Tory Lanez Never Wifed Her

DJ Akademiks is someone who has always tried to deliver opinions that are unfiltered. Overall, he has built a large brand off of doing so. Although he has certainly angered people over the years, he has maintained his strategy. At the end of the day, he is someone who is always going to be seen as a provocateur. Over 10 years into his career as a content creator, Akademiks still finds new ways to make people mad. As you already know, a lot of this is due to his takes on women and the smoke he has for them, but not men.

Recently, Akademiks decided to stream and rant about Megan Thee Stallion. As it pertains to the Tory Lanez shooting case, Akademiks has always seemingly been on Lanez's side, despite the conviction. In a recent live, Megan Thee Stallion claimed that she was no longer going to have sex with a lot of people. Instead, she was going to be more selective of the men she allowed in her life. This subsequently led to Akademiks making some very strong claims about the rapper.

DJ Akademiks Pops Off

As you can see in the clip above, Akademiks makes the claim that people in the industry have said how Megan used to allegedly get blackout drunk a lot. Furthermore, Akademiks claims she was a belligerent drunk who would act aggressively. From there, he goes on to suggest that because of her reputation, Tory Lanez refused to "Wife" her despite really liking her. It was a rant full of hearsay, and it certainly took a few fans by surprise. Needless to say, the case is still on Ak's mind.

