DJ Akademiks Continues To Support Tory Lanez, Bashes Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra” Single

Honestly, there is no telling if the debate on who was done wrong in the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting incident will end. Some of the details still seem to be muddy even after all of this time we have had discussing it. There is a great divide amongst music fans on whose side they are on. It seems anytime people post about anything Megan-related, #FreeTory's reign supreme in the comments section. On the opposite end, women are obviously on the Texas rapper's side. One person who firmly has the Canadian's support is DJ Akademiks.

The rap insider and internet troll loves to get under people's skin at any given time. That we all know by now. Just look at the recent beef with Yung Miami and Saucy Santana. Additionally, it seems that he heavily favors men in any situation as he constantly has something negative to say about any female artist. DJ continues that same trend in a recent interview. He revealed that he called Tory from prison to check in on his well-being. It all started because he was asked if he thinks Tory shot Megan.

DJ Akademiks Has Got Tory Lanez's Back

Akademiks did not want to give an answer because he felt all the truths had not been revealed yet. What he can say is that the incarcerated rapper is in good spirits even after being sent to a supermax prison right before the end of October. The interviewer questioned him about how he feels about the new Megan Thee Stallion's tell-all single, "Cobra." Let us just we are not too surprised by his answer. "S*** was trash." However, to his credit, he did say he is still a fan of Megan's so that maybe negates it?

