trash talking
- SportsTaylor Swift Receives A Fair Warning From Benny The Butcher Ahead Of Bills-Chiefs GameThe Butch is letting Taylor know the Bills mean business. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDJ Akademiks Continues To Support Tory Lanez, Bashes Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" SingleDJ Akademiks loves getting into the middle of things. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsTony Yayo Praises Angel Reese For Use Of “U Can’t C Me” CelebrationTony Yayo says he appreciates Angel Reese for using the “U Can’t C Me” dance.By Cole Blake
- SportsPatrick Beverley Delivers A Few Choice Words To Dillon BrooksPatrick Beverley gives a reminder that when it comes to trash talk he is the king. By Tyler Reed
- AnticsPlayboi Carti Unleashed Pure Sass During ArrestPlayboi Carti had little interest in befriending his arresting officer, though he did seem interested in studying the man's family tree.By Mitch Findlay
- SportsKawhi Leonard Is A Man Of Few Words When Trash Talking His OpponentsLeonard is truly an enigma.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake & Draymond Green Reportedly "Hashed It Out" Over Drinks After Game 1 Scuffle"We live in a soft-ass world to where everything is a problem," according to the lovely Draymond Green.By Devin Ch
- MusicScHoolboy Q's Battle Rap With His Daughter Was Full Of Playful Trash TalkScHoolboy Q roasted his daughter for her "ugly dreads."By Alex Zidel
- SportsTristan Thompson & Kevin Love Could Face Suspensions For Game One ScuffleBoth players defend their right to protest.By Devin Ch
- SportsToo Short Says Drake's Motivating The Cavaliers By Talking TrashToo Short gets a good laugh out of Drake's NBA warning. By Aron A.