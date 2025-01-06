Muni Long Claims J Cole Walked Out Of A Studio Session Due To Her Trash-Talking

Cole isn't one for negativity... And if he is, he usually apologizes for it.

Sometimes, as with any other profession, musicians don't always clock into their jobs with the happiest or most eager mindset. While this can sometimes cause conflict, it also takes a lot of humility and self-respect to not fall into those narratives and help others overcome them. Moreover, Muni Long recently confessed during a recent interview that her negativity in a studio session with J Cole caused the "Keep Heaven Dancing" MC to walk out of the room. This wasn't negativity aimed at Cole per se, but Muni gave him his props for not judging her in the moment and simply indicating via a physical move that she should step away from her frustrations.

"I remember one time, I had a moment in the studio where J. Cole was there," Muni Long remarked. "And I was just having a bad day that day, and I started just talking trash. I was talking to my other friend... and Cole came in the room. And within two minutes, he sat down, he heard what we was talking about, and he got up and left. I just remember being like, 'Damn, why did he do that?'

Muni Long Speaks On J Cole Studio Session

"But then I realized, like, we weren't on the same frequency. He's not on that," Muni Long said of J. Cole. "Complaining and, 'Man, why these n***as always trying to play us? Who they think they is?' That kind of conversation does not circulate in higher-level rooms. He didn't judge me, he didn't say nothing bad. He sat there, he listened for like a minute, and then he got up and left. Because what happens is, when you're high vibrational like that, most likely, those people are going to bring you down. You're not going to be able to bring them up, you know what I'm saying?"

Meanwhile, a lot of other folks had a lot of conversations last year around J. Cole and negative energies, mostly due to his since-revoked participation in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. While it continues to be a big debate for many hip-hop fans out there, we wish that more artists would protect their energies and step away from negativity in the long run.

