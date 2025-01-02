Muni Long Reveals Kesha Situation On Pitbull's "Timber" Made Her Stop Writing For Atlantic Records' Non-Melanated Acts

Muni Long tells stories about Atlantic Records played her.

Muni Long has created countless hits for the biggest names in music. Her collection of hits hasn't been easy to come by. Last week, the singer-songwriter revealed multiple bad experiences in a series of TikTok posts. The stories sparked widespread discussion after they went viral. She candidly revealed her decision to decline writing songs for non-melanated artists at Atlantic Records in one part of the series.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter explained that her stance stems from a series of frustrating encounters with the label. One particularly striking example involved the global hit “Timber,” performed by Pitbull and Kesha. Long recounted being asked to redo the song’s vocals after an artist struggled to replicate her original delivery. While she refrained from naming Kesha directly, many inferred that she was referring to the pop star. This situation underscored what Long felt was a lack of recognition for her talent and contributions. Her statement quickly gained attention, prompting her to provide deeper context about the experiences that shaped this choice.

Muni Long Says Pitbull & Kesha's "Timber" Made Her Stop Writing For Atlantic's Non-Melanated Artists

This incident, however, is only one of three defining moments that influenced her decision to prioritize collaborating with artists of color who exhibit exceptional vocal ability. Long hinted at revealing the remaining two accounts in future videos, signaling her intent to continue the conversation. The conversation around artistic ownership and respect for creative labor is not new, but Long’s unapologetic stance serves as a timely reminder of the value of protecting one’s art—especially in an industry often quick to commodify it.

By sharing these experiences, Muni Long has reignited important discussions about equity and respect in the music industry. Her choice reflects her commitment to authenticity and advocacy for underrepresented talent, challenging long-standing norms in the process. In 2023, she won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance with her hit “Hrs and Hrs.”