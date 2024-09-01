Muni Long Shows Off Her Growth On New Album "Revenge"

Muni Long has come a long way since securing her first-ever Grammy for her 2022 hit, “Hrs and Hrs.” On Friday, the songstress unleashed her second album, Revenge. On the 14-track project, she delivers all of the honesty and emotion one would expect while putting both her growth as an artist and as a person on full display.
She chatted about the project with Billboard earlier this month and called it the “R&B album of the year,” setting the bar high and revealing what she thinks fans will love about it. “First of all, you have to be a bit deluded to do this [music],” she explained at the time. “But I have to believe that even before the album is finished. I had to know that’s what I wanted to do as I’m doing it because that energy and that frequency have to be infused into the music. That’s something a lot of music is missing on the energetic and confidence level — before anyone else validates you. You can tell that I didn’t just throw these tracks together. This project was well thought out and well-intentioned. People are going to appreciate that, and resonate with the music on a deeper level.”
What do you think of Muni Long's new album, Revenge? Which of the tracks is your favorite? Does it live up to the hype? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check it out down below.
Muni Long Drops Second Album
Revenge Tracklist:
1. Superpowers
2. Made For Me
3. Make Me Forget
4. 30s
5. Revenge
6. Reverse (Interlude)
7. Bessie
8. Played Yourself
9. Leave My Baby Tonight (Ft. GloRilla)
10. Things I Never Said
11. Type Questions
12. The Baddest
13. Waste No Time
14. Ruined Me