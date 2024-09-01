Muni Long Shows Off Her Growth On New Album "Revenge"

Muni Long has come a long way since securing her first-ever Grammy for her 2022 hit, “Hrs and Hrs.” On Friday, the songstress unleashed her second album, Revenge. On the 14-track project, she delivers all of the honesty and emotion one would expect while putting both her growth as an artist and as a person on full display.

She chatted about the project with Billboard earlier this month and called it the “R&B album of the year,” setting the bar high and revealing what she thinks fans will love about it. “First of all, you have to be a bit deluded to do this [music],” she explained at the time. “But I have to believe that even before the album is finished. I had to know that’s what I wanted to do as I’m doing it because that energy and that frequency have to be infused into the music. That’s something a lot of music is missing on the energetic and confidence level — before anyone else validates you. You can tell that I didn’t just throw these tracks together. This project was well thought out and well-intentioned. People are going to appreciate that, and resonate with the music on a deeper level.”