Strick Is At An "ALL TIME HIGH" After Dropping His Biggest Project Yet

We have not been talking about Strick a lot here at HNHH. However, based on our coverage of "RECIPE FOR LOVE" , he's a guy you want to root for. He's been at it for quite a bit in what he calls the "obstacle course that is the music industry". After breaking through in 2017 with risk=reward, Young Thug and the crew over at YSL (Young Stoner Life Records) signed him to a deal in 2019. He would go on to drop five projects under them, but his biggest one yet sees him going back to his roots. Strick has dropped what is being billed as his sophomore LP, ALL TIME HIGH, along with the help of his OG team at CROWN & SWORD INC.

So how does this make you want to pull Strick? Well, even though this second album does not have ties to YSL (outside of a Young Thug feature), he continues to show love to them at every turn. The Lumberton, North Carolina native did so in his IG announcement for the arrival of ALL TIME HIGH. "#JEFFCOMINGHOME", he wrote. Additionally, he penned a heartfelt message to as to what this album means to him and everything it took to get to this point. "I dedicate this album to my daughter through the last couple of years I struggled with love and searching for love when I ended up discovering real true unconditional love from my daughter! Devi I love you and you’re my heart! If it’s one thing you learn from your dad I pray that it’s to believe in yourself and never give up!! I love you princess!!".