Strick & 6LACK Make It Clear They Are Top-Tier Men On "COME ALIVE"

Strick continues to prove to people that he can consistently go toe to toe with the best in the industry. The North Carolina R&B singer has been able to score collaborations with names like James Blake, Young Thug, Skepta, Ty Dolla $ign and so much more. The YSL signee has been keeping fans waiting for about two years for another new album, and a new one might be on the way shortly. We say that because Strick is back to working with another R&B veteran 6LACK for a new single "COME ALIVE."

This is his second single of the year, and it follows up "KISSES MAKE SURE" with his mentor, Thugger, and James Blake. It seems like this next album could be stacked with big features. As we mentioned, this is Strick and 6LACK's newest song together and its now their second. They previously worked on "Desire" back in 2019 off of The Machine, Vol. 2.

Listen To "COME ALIVE" By Strick & 6LACK

"COME ALIVE" sees both passionate singers on this ballad hyping themselves up as being a sought-after man in the dating world. Strick says even though this woman he really likes is trying to find someone else after he messed up, she still cannot do better. "You come alive when I'm inside you, girl / What else I gotta do to remind you, girl? / N****s ain't like me, they ain't even tryna change your world." You can check out the toxic love single with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "COME ALIVE" by Strick and 6LACK? Is this the best track both of them have put out as of late, why or why not? Do you think Strick has another project on the way soon, why or why not? Is this their best collaboration after hearing this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Strick and 6LACK. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

It never mattered, I'm puttin' it on a platter

We got this running joke when I'm inside

And hittin' on the regular, it gets fatter

I put you in some s*** you can't pronounce, but you still wanna announce

Don't switch sides with me, like half time you running routes

But I wanna take it there, baby, we should play it fair

