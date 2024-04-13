Killer Mike Shares Heartfelt Message For Rico Wade’s Passing

Killer Mike announced the passing of the iconic Atlanta rapper, Rico Wade, on Instagram, on Saturday. The 52-year-old was a key figure in southern hip-hop and a member of The Dungeon Family and Organized Noize. Further details on his death remain unavailable at the time of publishing.

“I don't have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children, I am praying for the Wade family, I am praying for us all, I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya'll. This is a part of the journey. You told me 'It ain't been hard throughout the journey, it's been a Journey.' The journey ain't gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma 'Stay Down on it'......we all are.” Other artists, including CeeLo Green and Pete Rock, shared messages in the comments section

Killer Mike & Big Boi Pose With Rico Wade

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 25: Big Boi, Killer Mike and Rico Wade attend Killer Mike Grammy Celebration at Knife Modern Mediterranean on February 25, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Other fans also shared supportive responses in the comments section. "Damn…Rico will always be one of the best things that happened to Atlanta music," one user wrote. Another added: "Never met him and I’m gutted. I absolutely adored him. One of my dreams in life was to work with him. Absolutely BRILLIANT. A titan. Man this REALLY HURTS to read. I don’t even know what to say. My condolences. Such a HUGE LOSS." Check out Mike's post on Instagram below.

Killer Mike Mourns Rico Wade

Wade was also a cousin of fellow Atlanta rapper, Future, who has yet to react to the news publically. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rico Wade’s passing on HotNewHipHop.

