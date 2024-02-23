Strick Collabs With Young Thug And James Blake In New Single "Kisses Make Sure"

Young Stoner Life artist Strick has silently carved his niche in the music industry. He has boasted credits on hit songs with the likes of Travis Scott, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J. His collaborative efforts have extended to working with artists such as Swae Lee and A$AP Rocky, solidifying his presence as a behind-the-scenes force. Now, Strick steps into the spotlight with his new single, "KISSES MAKE SURE" featuring none other than label head Young Thug and the acclaimed James Blake. This mellow and entrancing cut is a testament to Strick's artistry and is poised to captivate audiences with its unique blend of talent.

However, the collaboration with Young Thug and James Blake elevates "KISSES MAKE SURE" to a whole new level. Combining Strick's behind-the-scenes expertise with the star power of his featured guests. The track unfolds as a mesmerizing composition, offering a dreamy and immersive sonic experience that deserves attention. Moreover, Strick's ability to seamlessly collaborate with heavyweights in the industry speaks to his versatility and skill as an artist. "KISSES MAKE SURE" is not just a song; it's a showcase of his from the shadows into the limelight.

Stream "KISSES MAKE SURE" By Strick

Furthermore, the mellow vibes, coupled with the distinct styles of Young Thug and James Blake, create a musical synergy that is bound to resonate with fans across genres. The track's title, "KISSES MAKE SURE," suggests a certain assurance and intentionality, and indeed, the song delivers on those promises. From the production to the vocals, every element of the single is carefully crafted, resulting in a piece of music that stands out in its own right.

Moreover, as Strick takes center stage with this release, it's evident that his artistry is not confined to the background. "KISSES MAKE SURE" marks a defining moment for Strick, introducing him as an artist to be watched closely. The collaboration with Young Thug and James Blake further underscores the respect and recognition he has gained within the industry. For fans of Strick, "KISSES MAKE SURE" is a treat that showcases his evolution as an artist and his ability to curate a sound that is both captivating and soulful. What do you think of the new single?

Quoteable Lyrics:

[Chorus: Strick & Young Thug]

This mornin' I woke up, didn't smell no coffee

You wasn't makin' breakfast downstairs (No)

Fell asleep, I had a nightmare I was lonely (Oh)

I think losing your love got me scared (Yeah)

